A winter storm will bring rain, possible coastal flooding and slushy snow to Long Island by Sunday night, with rising temperatures preventing any accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.

High winds are also forecast Sunday night, the weather service said.

Clouds will increase throughout the day with a high in the upper 30s after Long Islanders woke up Sunday morning to temperatures of about 10 degrees. The wind chill at night could again make it feel as low as 10, according to the weather service.

The storm could start as wet snow, but will quickly change over to rain, said Dominic Ramunni, a meteorologist with the weather service. No accumulation is expected as the temperature is predicted to hover around 34 overnight.

A high wind warning is in effect for eastern Suffolk County from midnight until 10 a.m. Monday with 30 to 40 mph winds and 60 mph gusts.

"It might wake some people up as they’re sleeping tonight," Ramunni said.

The weather service issued a coastal flood warning from 7 a.m to 1 p.m. Monday for northern Nassau and northwest Suffolk. Flooding is also predicted for the East End, particularly along Peconic Bay on the North Fork, and southern Nassau, including areas that don't normally experience flooding, the weather service said.

The bulk of the storm is expected to pass by Monday morning although residual showers could remain, Ramunni said.

"We'll be rocking and rolling tonight and cleaning up tomorrow," Ramunni said.

Temperatures rise Monday into the 40s before another shot of cold air arrives Tuesday.

Tuesday looks sunny with a high in the lower 30s. Temperatures warmup for Wednesday with a high in the mid-40s and Thursday’s high should dip to just above freezing.

Then more cold air could keep temperatures down into the 20s for Friday and Saturday, Ramunni said.