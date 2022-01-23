TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island forecast: Cold, mostly sunny start to week

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

A cold but dry Sunday is in the forecast for Long Island with partly sunny skies and frigid wind-chill values lingering through the start of the work week.

The high Sunday should climb above freezing, but with wind chill values as low as 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday night’s low temperature will drop into the lower 20s with a slight chance of scattered snow showers before 1 a.m., the weather service said.

It will be mostly sunny Monday with a high about freezing and wind chill values again making the temperature feel as cold as 15 degrees. There's a 20% chance of snow after 10 p.m and continuing through Tuesday morning when rain could mix in, according to the weather service.

Tuesday's high will be near 40 degrees.

That’s more in line with the average 39 degrees for Jan. 25 at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip.

Wednesday and Thursday look sunny with highs in the upper 20s, according to the weather service. Wednesday night will dip to a low of 10, and overnight Thursday the temperature will be about 19, the weather service said.

Friday and Saturday’s highs could get above freezing with a chance of snow showers in the forecast for Saturday.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

More news

Kerry Spooner, president and founder of Sound Justice
Nonprofit serves up liberal arts courses for inmates serving time in Suffolk jail facilities
Richard Haase, an English teacher and president of
The school year began with rising hopes of a new normal. Then omicron hit. 
An aerial view of a row of houses
Nassau assessments frozen for second year in a row 
NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, 22, left, was shot
Wounded cop 'fighting for his life' after fellow NYPD officer shot dead
Testing newborns in New York State for the
Newborn tests to include focus on genetic disorders affecting minorities
Dr. Bruce Farber, chief of public health and
COVID cases continue to decline on LI — but what about risk?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?