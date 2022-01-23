Long Island forecast: Cold, mostly sunny start to week

A cold but dry Sunday is in the forecast for Long Island with partly sunny skies and frigid wind-chill values lingering through the start of the work week.

The high Sunday should climb above freezing, but with wind chill values as low as 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday night’s low temperature will drop into the lower 20s with a slight chance of scattered snow showers before 1 a.m., the weather service said.

It will be mostly sunny Monday with a high about freezing and wind chill values again making the temperature feel as cold as 15 degrees. There's a 20% chance of snow after 10 p.m and continuing through Tuesday morning when rain could mix in, according to the weather service.

Tuesday's high will be near 40 degrees.

That’s more in line with the average 39 degrees for Jan. 25 at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip.

Wednesday and Thursday look sunny with highs in the upper 20s, according to the weather service. Wednesday night will dip to a low of 10, and overnight Thursday the temperature will be about 19, the weather service said.

Friday and Saturday’s highs could get above freezing with a chance of snow showers in the forecast for Saturday.