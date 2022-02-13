After a springlike Saturday, Long Islanders woke up to a reminder Sunday that Old Man Winter is still here with a full snow covering on the ground and two to three inches expected today.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. for most of the Island and until midnight for eastern Suffolk County with slippery road conditions possible, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will be around freezing, but wind chill values could make it feel as cold as 20 degrees.

Sunday night will be even colder with low temperatures in the teens and wind chill values down to a bitter 5 degrees, the weather service said.

Below freezing temperatures continue into Monday. Expect sunny skies, a high in the upper 20s and again wind chill values as low as five degrees, according to the weather service. Then Tuesday looks sunny with a high right around freezing.

Wednesday brings the start of a warmup with partly sunny skies and a high in the upper 40s. Thursday will be even warmer when the forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers in the afternoon and a high in the upper 50s.

Friday’s temperatures are predicted to be in the upper 40s and then a high Saturday around 40.