TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: LI could see 2 to 3 inches of snow on Super Bowl Sunday

A Town of Brookhaven salt spreader along William

A Town of Brookhaven salt spreader along William Floyd Parkway in Shirley as light snow falls on Sunday. Credit: James Carbone

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

After a springlike Saturday, Long Islanders woke up to a reminder Sunday that Old Man Winter is still here with a full snow covering on the ground and two to three inches expected today.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. for most of the Island and until midnight for eastern Suffolk County with slippery road conditions possible, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will be around freezing, but wind chill values could make it feel as cold as 20 degrees.

Sunday night will be even colder with low temperatures in the teens and wind chill values down to a bitter 5 degrees, the weather service said.

Below freezing temperatures continue into Monday. Expect sunny skies, a high in the upper 20s and again wind chill values as low as five degrees, according to the weather service. Then Tuesday looks sunny with a high right around freezing.

Wednesday brings the start of a warmup with partly sunny skies and a high in the upper 40s. Thursday will be even warmer when the forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers in the afternoon and a high in the upper 50s.

Friday’s temperatures are predicted to be in the upper 40s and then a high Saturday around 40.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

More news

Navy veteran Tom Dunscomb of West Babylon at
Veterans reaping benefits of town's free yoga classes
Suffolk County Social Services Commissioner Frances Pierre outside
Demand for social services swells on LI with end of pandemic aid
A Walgreens pharmacy in Times Square advertises free
'Jury still out' on need for second COVID-19 booster
The COVID-19 pandemic has seen a dramatic increase
Screen time is up for kids, and can be harmful to their health, experts say
Students at the trade electric and alternative energy
LI's career and technical schools seeing boost in enrollment
Data from the United States and other countries
Booster shots control COVID spread, stop hospitalizations, LI experts say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?