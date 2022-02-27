TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island forecast: A crisp and mostly sunny week

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A sunny and rain-free week with seasonal temperatures is in the Long Island forecast.

Sunday will be clear and crisp with a high of 44 degrees, dropping to 21 at night under partly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday looks to be the coldest day of the week with a high about freezing, according to the weather service said. The day will be sunny but windy, with wind chill values between 10 and 20 degrees, the weather service said.

By Monday night, the temperature drops to 23.

Temperatures rise a bit for Tuesday, the first day of March, with cloudy skies and a high in the lower 40s. That’s close to the average high for the day of 44 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip. Wednesday night's low will dip to 31.

Then both Wednesday and Thursday are predicted to be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 40s, according to the weather service. Wednesday night's low is predicted to be 34, dropping to 21 by Thursday night.

The dry streak continues into Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 30s and mid-40s respectively.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

