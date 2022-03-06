Warmer-than-average temperatures, thunderstorms, even a slight chance of snow Wednesday morning, are all in the Long Island forecast this week.

Rain is likely, mostly until 2 p.m., Sunday with dense fog advisory through 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. The day will also be windy with up to 30 mph gusts possible.

A warm front moving in could bring record-high temperatures to the region. Sunday’s high will reach the lower 60s, the weather service said. The normal high for the day in Islip is 45 degrees.

The low Sunday night will dip to about 50 under mostly cloud skies.

Monday brings patchy fog in the morning and a chance of showers by the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible, and the high is forecast to be in the upper 50s, according to the weather service. Showers and even a thunderstorm are possible Monday night with a low of 36.

Tuesday looks dry and sunny with a high in the upper 40s and an overnight low of 32. Wednesday brings a 50% chance of showers with snow possible before 9 a.m. The day’s high will be in the mid-40s. At night, the temperature will dip to 33, the weather service said.

Thursday will be dry with some sun, a high in the upper 40s and a low at night about 36. Friday brings a 50% chance of rain with a high about 50. Then rain is likely Saturday with a high in the upper 40s.