Spring might be just around the corner but winter isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be sunny and blustery on Long Island, with temperatures only reaching the upper 30s, the weather service said. Stiff winds between 15 to 25 mph will continue across the region, with gusts up to 40 mph.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy Sunday night before gradual clearing. Lows will be in the lower 30s with southwest winds of between 15 to 20 mph and gusts of up to 30 mph.

Warmer weather, however, is on its way: Monday is expected to be sunny, with a high climbing to 52 degrees, dropping to 37 at night with some clouds, according to the weather service.

Tuesday and Wednesday should look much like Monday with highs in the low-to-mid 50s under mostly sunny skies with clouds at night

Thursday brings a 30% chance of rain between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. with a high of 56 and a low of 43 at night under partly cloudy skies.

Mostly sunny skies return Friday with a high of 61. At night the temperature will dip to about 45 with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 61.