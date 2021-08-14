The cooldown forecasters promised for Saturday will be delayed. but temperatures will moderate from the burning-hot levels seen Friday, with the high topping out at 86 degrees.

And it will be less muggy.

"Another warm and humid day is expected, however temperatures and dew points will be lower resulting in heat indices mostly below heat advisory criteria," the National Weather Service said.

That means the dreaded combination of heat and humidity will stay below the 105 to 115 degree range -- one of the conditions that prompts the weather service to issue a heat advisory.

From Sunday through Friday, temperatures should climb no higher than the low 80s during the day, falling to the upper 60s at night, forecasters said.

While there is 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, they may hold off until around 2 p.m., the weather service said, though there were scattered showers Saturday morning south of Long Island. There also is a 30% chance of downpours and storms Saturday night.

"Locally heavy rainfall and minor urban flooding is possible with any showers and thunderstorms through early this evening," the weather service cautioned.

No new records for high temperatures were set on Friday – though Islip’s high of 91 was just two degrees shy of the 2016, said Dominic Ramunni, weather service meteorologist.

PSEG Long Island, which for the first time in 20 years urged customers to turn off "all nonessential" usage Friday afternoon to preserve its ability to supply electricity, only reported about 400 customers still had no power shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, down from the approximately 1,500 total seen on Friday.

The cooler and drier air destined for the New York metro area and much of the mid-Atlantic is arriving with a cold front, a transition zone between masses of air, which is sweeping in from the west.

"The timing of a cold front across the region is slightly slower than previously forecast, with the passage beginning across the lower Hudson Valley late this morning, and then the front moving south of Long Island" around Sunday evening, the weather service said.

As a high pressure system develops over New England, Sunday and Monday should be mostly sunny, with daytime temperatures running around average, the weather service said.

That high pressure system then starts heading offshore, and its swirling clockwise motion will pull humidity up from the South, along with "the remnants of Fred," which means Long Island could see more showers and storms by midweek, it said.

Fred, now a tropical depression, is expected to deluge the lower Florida Keys Saturday afternoon, and then head toward the northern Gulf Coast by Monday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. And it could strengthen back into a tropical storm.

Look for a cloudy Tuesday on Long Island. The Wednesday through Friday period has a 30% to 40% chance of downpours and thunderstorms every day, the weather service said.