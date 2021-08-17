Weather: Mix of sun, clouds on LI with chance of rain

Tuesday will see both sun and clouds, and like almost every other day in the next week, downpours and even thunderstorms are possible.

The risk that remnants of Tropical Cyclone Fred, expected to deluge western Georgia today, also will drench the New York metro area prompted the National Weather Service to issue a hazardous weather statement that runs from Wednesday to Monday.

"The tropical nature of the system may allow the rains to overperform," the weather service explained.

While that means the humidity is on the rise, all the clouds and rain expected for the next week will help keep daytime highs down in the low 80s, and night time lows wil fall to the upper 60s or low 70s, the experts predicted.

The warm front likely will stall over the tri-state area, as a high pressure system sitting off the New England coast, will draw humidity – and remnants of Fred – toward this area.

Fred, which also could cause flash floods and set off a few tornadoes in western Georgia on Tuesday, should reach West Virginia’s southern Appalachians by Wednesday, "with slow progress" toward the New York metro area.

Wednesday’s chances of showers and storms on Long Island are 40% during the day, mainly after 8 a.m.; those odds rise to 50% that night, when heavy rain is possible.

"There will be a chance of flash flooding rains from late Wednesday through Thursday night, depending on the exact track and timing of the remnants of Fred," the weather service said.

One to three inches of rain "seems reasonable," it said, but some spots may see more.

Thursday’s chances of showers and thunderstorms, mostly after 2 p.m., are 60%, with quarter to half an inch possible, the weather service said.

And then, how much rain Fred delivers to the New York metro area depends heavily on its speed.

"There is high uncertainty regarding potential rain amounts and impacts Friday and Saturday, which could be influenced by the remnants of Fred," the weather service said, saying "a slow forward motion" means there is a low chance of flash floods both days.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday all have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, it said.

And on Friday and Saturday, Tropical Storm Henri, about 135 miles south-southeast of Bermuda at 5 a.m., is expected to pass south of the resort island by late Tuesday, before curving north. While it is should to stay out to sea, "a swell from tropical system Henri is expected to build seas up to 4 feet" on Friday and Saturday, the weather service said.

There is some relief after that though.

"The threat of adverse impacts from any rainfall lessens Sunday through Monday," the weather service said.