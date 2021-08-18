Forecast: Cloudy and muggy with chance of flash floods tonight

Wednesday will be cloudy and muggy, with a daytime high of 81 – at least until late tonight.

That is when the tail end of Tropical Depression Fred arrives, possibly setting off an isolated tornado and causing flash floods in spots as one to two inches of rain may fall, the National Weather Service said, issuing a hazardous weather outlook for that time.

While a tornado could spin up anywhere in the tri-state region, when it comes to downpours, northeast New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley "are at most risk with the heaviest rainfall expected early Thursday morning," its experts said.

Local flash floods might arise further east if Fred tracks that way – however, "a further east track also limits the tornado threat," the weather service said.

A high pressure system, whose falling air dries and cools, should ward off daytime downpours on Wednesday.

"There will however still be a chance of a shower or thunderstorm from around the city to points west," the forecasters cautioned.

And then, from Thursday all the way through Monday, the chances of rain bounce from 30% to 50% every day, with temperatures climbing into the low 80s during the days and the upper 60s to low 70s at night, the weather service said.

So Tuesday may be the first fully sunny day in that period.

Before that, on Thursday morning, the "highest chances" of rain will be east of New York City as Fred departs, the weather service said, though there will be a "lingering chance of a shower or thunderstorm" throughout the day.

Humidity will cling to the "oppressive" zone, and heat indices will hit the 90s – but the combination should not soar high enough to prompt heat advisories, its experts said.

On Friday, the heat indices also should hit the lower 90s – but there is a boon – the dew point, which measures how cool air must be for vapors to condense, should be slightly lower, so it won’t feel as sticky.

Tropical Storm Henri, about 160 miles south-southwest of Bermuda as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, should veer north and remain out to sea. That could mean dangerous rip currents off Long Island and six-foot waves for this weekend, the weather service said.

And don't count summer out yet: "A warming trend may develop next week," the weather service said.