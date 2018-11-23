After an extremely cold Thanksgiving, temperatures will stay well below normal for Black Friday, forecasters said.

Thursday's low in Islip of 18 degrees was two degrees lower than the previous record of 20 for Nov. 22, National Weather Service meteorologist David Stark said. Thursday also busted the record for highs with 29 degrees in Islip, said weather service meteorologist Jay Engle. That beat 31 degrees in 2008.

An arctic chill moved in around midnight, but Friday’s low temperature of 15 was still 2 degrees warmer than the record low of 13, Stark said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently clear today ISLIP, NY 20° Clear 32°/28° 32°/28° SEE FULL FORECAST

Friday will be sunny with highs around freezing or lower, the National Weather Service said.

"It won’t be as cold as yesterday," News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin said. "It’s not going to have the same bite."

At 8 a.m., Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma recorded a temperature of 17 degrees, feeling more like 7 with wind chill.

Friday night should have mostly clear skies, making it "great travel weather," Cavlin said. Temperatures may rise slightly overnight, the weather service said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

By Saturday, the thermometer will zoom back up to the readings more typical of late November, hitting about 50 degrees, as the winds change direction from the north to the south, Stark said.

"There is an end in sight," Cavlin said.

Saturday afternoon is expected to have light rain, getting moderate to heavy at night. Minor urban and poor drainage flooding is possible, but widespread flooding is unlikely, the weather service said.

Sunday and Monday will be in the 50s again, with rain possible both days.

With Joan Gralla