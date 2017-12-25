TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 39° Good Morning
Scattered Clouds 39° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Christmas Day weather on Long Island: Cold and windy

Strong winds blow a Santa decoration attached to

Strong winds blow a Santa decoration attached to a house on 9th Street in West Babylon Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Christmas Day will be cold, windy and partly wet, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a wind advisory for most of Long Island and New York City.

Winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour gusting of up to 55 miles per hour could down trees, power lines and holiday decorations, meteorologists warned on the National Weather Service website Monday morning. Scattered power outages are possible, and drivers in high-profile vehicles should take care. The advisory will remain in effect through 6 p.m. Monday.

While those traveling might get a “white Christmas to the north and west of Long Island,” according to News 12 meteorologist Matt Hammer, Long Islanders can expect a morning mix of rain and snow. The rest of the day will bring sunny skies with a steady temperature around 37 degrees: “gorgeous-looking” but very cold, Hammer said. The temperature will drop Monday night to a low of 21, but the wind chill will make it feel like just 10 to 15 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 32 degrees. Temperatures will remain frigid for the rest of the week, with a chance of snow Friday and over the weekend.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Terrilyn Delnick, 64, of Franklin Square with her LIers answer: Best Christmas present I ever got
The Rev. Larry D. Jennings Sr. of Bethel Church windows to get a new lease on life
Barbecued chicken is among the selections at Winnie's, New soul food takeout spot opens on LI
Firefighters battle a house fire in Oakdale on Officials: At least one injury in house fire
The Nassau County Department of Assessment in Mineola. Data: Nassau STAR errors benefit school taxpayers
A pedestrian crossing North Ocean Avenue in North Cops: Woman, 70, hit, killed walking to church
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE