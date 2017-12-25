Christmas Day will be cold, windy and partly wet, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a wind advisory for most of Long Island and New York City.

Winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour gusting of up to 55 miles per hour could down trees, power lines and holiday decorations, meteorologists warned on the National Weather Service website Monday morning. Scattered power outages are possible, and drivers in high-profile vehicles should take care. The advisory will remain in effect through 6 p.m. Monday.

While those traveling might get a “white Christmas to the north and west of Long Island,” according to News 12 meteorologist Matt Hammer, Long Islanders can expect a morning mix of rain and snow. The rest of the day will bring sunny skies with a steady temperature around 37 degrees: “gorgeous-looking” but very cold, Hammer said. The temperature will drop Monday night to a low of 21, but the wind chill will make it feel like just 10 to 15 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 32 degrees. Temperatures will remain frigid for the rest of the week, with a chance of snow Friday and over the weekend.

