Christmas Day will be sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 40s, according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

A warm front that moved into the area earlier in the week, pushing temperatures in Islip to 48 degrees on Tuesday, will keep temperatures slightly above normal, meteorologist Brian Ciemnecki said. Temperatures in the mid-40s and dry conditions will prevail through Friday, when rain showers could dot Long Island.

Sunday could bring a change, with temperatures in the 50s and a chance of rain increasing through the day and likely in the night.

“Monday morning it’ll probably be raining, so if you’re moving around Monday, expect a wet commute,” Ciemnecki said.