The holiday season is upon us, but it's not beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. Or Hanukkah. Or Kwanzaa.

Or even December, for that matter.

In fact, the National Weather Service is calling for sunny skies and temperatures in the low 40s on Tuesday, Christmas Eve, with more sunny skies and temperatures again in the 40s on Wednesday, Christmas Day.

So, that's it. No snow. No snow flurries. No chilly snowman — or snow-woman —building weather. Just plenty of sunshine.

The weather service said we can expect sunny skies and partly sunny skies followed by clouds Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There is the chance of rain on Sunday, forecasters said. But daytime temperatures are expected to remain in the 40s all week, with overnight temperatures in the mid-30s expected.

All a far cry from late last week, when temperatures dipped into the teens and wind chills made it feel like zero outside.

Even a small craft advisory in effect for South Shore waters has been pushed east on Montauk on Tuesday.

So, enjoy the holiday season, whatever holiday season you're celebrating. Or not.

Because it looks like we're going to have relatively nice weather all the way into the New Year, with no snow in the forecast clear from now into 2020.

That would be a week from Wednesday. But, hey, take it while you can get it.