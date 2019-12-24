TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Morning
SEARCH
37° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Sunny and cool Christmas Eve

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

The holiday season is upon us, but it's not beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. Or Hanukkah. Or Kwanzaa.

Or even December, for that matter.

In fact, the National Weather Service is calling for sunny skies and temperatures in the low 40s on Tuesday, Christmas Eve, with more sunny skies and temperatures again in the 40s on Wednesday, Christmas Day.

So, that's it. No snow. No snow flurries. No chilly snowman — or snow-woman —building weather. Just plenty of sunshine.

The weather service said we can expect sunny skies and partly sunny skies followed by clouds Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There is the chance of rain on Sunday, forecasters said. But daytime temperatures are expected to remain in the 40s all week, with overnight temperatures in the mid-30s expected.

All a far cry from late last week, when temperatures dipped into the teens and wind chills made it feel like zero outside.

Even a small craft advisory in effect for South Shore waters has been pushed east on Montauk on Tuesday.

So, enjoy the holiday season, whatever holiday season you're celebrating. Or not.

Because it looks like we're going to have relatively nice weather all the way into the New Year, with no snow in the forecast clear from now into 2020.

That would be a week from Wednesday. But, hey, take it while you can get it.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search