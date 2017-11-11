This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Long Island weather: Freezing temperatures kick off weekend

An artic cold front led to unusually cold temperatures, as much as 20 degrees below normal, meteorologists say.

The weather forecast for Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

By Khristopher J. Brooks  khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Long Island has moved away from thin-jacket weather and on to heavy-coat temperatures.

Saturday temperatures started “pretty cold” across the Island, meteorologists said, with most areas in the mid 20s. The Saturday high will be around 38 degrees with winds coming from the north at five to 10 miles per hour, according to News 12 Long Island.

“And just to put that into perspective, the normal high for this time of year would be around 55,” said Faye Morrone, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton. “So we’re pretty much 20 degrees below normal.”

A freeze warning was in effect on parts of Long Island through 10 a.m. Saturday.

Morrone said an arctic cold front came through Long Island from Canada on Friday night, which led to Saturday’s unusually cold temperatures.

As Long Islanders get set this morning to celebrate Veterans Day, anyone participating in outdoor activities should bundle up.

“This morning you want a pretty good coat — this morning and tomorrow morning,” Morrone said.

Saturday’s overnight lows will dip into the lower 20s, and remote places like the pine barrens might even see lows in the teens, Morrone said.

Sunday will be dry and partly sunny, but not as cold as Saturday, with highs near 49 degrees. Winds will come from the north at five to 10 miles per hour.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy with a low around 38. Overnight, there is a 20 percent chance of rain after 3 a.m.

“Overnight Sunday night will be dropping into the mid-30s, which is fairly typical for this time of year,” Morrone said.

There is a 40 percent chance of rain, mostly after 9 a.m., Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The high will be near 49 during the day and drop to 39 degrees overnight.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

