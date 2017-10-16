Long Islanders will be noticing a turn Monday to cooler, grab-your-light-jacket temperatures, along with an increase in gusty northwest winds, forecasters say.

In fact, “the coldest air mass of the fall season so far will be ushered in” overnight Monday into Tuesday, with Long Island MacArthur Airport dipping down to around 41 degrees, the National Weather Service said in its regional summary.

Neighboring areas, including parts of Connecticut and the lower Hudson Valley, are under a frost advisory.

Yes, cooler weather is expected, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, “but temperatures go back above normal through the week.”

Monday’s high at the airport, 69 degrees, was actually hit in the early morning hours, with temperatures then slipping and reaching 60 shortly before 11 a.m.

Expectations are for the day to the hold steady at around 58 degrees, the weather service said.

The airport’s normal high for the day is 63 degrees, with 45 the low.

Tuesday then goes on to bring sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s, the weather service said — and then back up we go to the high 60s and around 70 for the rest of the workweek.