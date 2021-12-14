Forecast: Warm with lots of sunshine on LI

Tuesday will deliver lots of sunshine, a mild daytime high of 50 degrees and a north wind topping out at about 9 mph, forecasters said.

Those relatively balmy temperatures, accompanied by increasing breezes, will define much of the week’s weather, according to the National Weather Service.

While rain is expected to sweep in Wednesday and then again on Saturday, the odds of any appreciable snowflakes appear rather dim, thanks in part to the lingering warm spell that only ends early next week.

Tonight will turn cloudy, thermometers will fall to about freezing and the breezes will switch to blow from the east, the weather service said.

This pattern heralds a cloudy Wednesday, which will be a few degrees warmer. Moisture-rich winds will begin blowing up from the southeast, with a slightly swifter top speed of 11 mph.

So showers could arrive on Wednesday night, when the chances are 40% and the nighttime low will be a strikingly warm 50 degrees, the weather service said. Southern gusts of wind could reach 22 mph.

Thursday likely will be cloudy – and the week’s warmest day. Thermometers will spike to 57, and by then, according to the weather service, southwest winds could gust up to 25 mph

After another unusually warm night – thermometers will only fall to around 47 under more clouds – the sun returns Friday, which should be clear and warm, with a high of 56.

However, showers likely arrive around 1 a.m. on Saturday, with the odds estimated at 70%.

Rains looks hard to avoid Saturday; the chances ascend to 80%, but the warmth continues, with thermometers at least reaching 50 degrees during the day, the weather service predicted.

Any downpours likely last through the night, with the odds slipping a bit to 60%, concentrated before 1 a.m. And it will be a much chillier night, with a low of 37.

The sun should be back on Sunday, and at least partly rule Monday’s skies, the forecasters said. Both days will be cooler, with thermometers clinging to the low 40s during the days.

Sunday’s night’s low temperature will feel more winterish, sliding just below freezing to 29.