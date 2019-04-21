Easter Sunday starts out with showers on Long Island before a partly cloudy afternoon and high temperatures in the 60s, forecasters said.

Showers were set to last through 10 a.m. with light winds, the National Weather Service said.

"Nothing like what we had yesterday," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Geoff Bansen, referring to Saturday's drenching rains.

The sun should break through in the afternoon, bringing temperatures up. Sunday night should have lows in the upper 40s.

There could be another round of rain on Monday with showers after 8 a.m. and highs in the low 60s.

"Some steady and potentially heavy rain is possible across the East End," Bansen said.

The rest of the week alternates between sun and rain.

Tuesday should be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s before a chance of showers returns Wednesday. Thursday should be partly sunny again, and Friday is expected to have rain.