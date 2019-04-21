TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Morning
SEARCH
54° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Easter Sunday starts with showers

Showers were set to last through 10 a.m. with light winds, the National Weather Service said.

By Newsday Staff
Print

Easter Sunday starts out with showers on Long Island before a partly cloudy afternoon and high temperatures in the 60s, forecasters said.

Showers were set to last through 10 a.m. with light winds, the National Weather Service said.

"Nothing like what we had yesterday," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Geoff Bansen, referring to Saturday's drenching rains.

The sun should break through in the afternoon, bringing temperatures up. Sunday night should have lows in the upper 40s. 

There could be another round of rain on Monday with showers after 8 a.m. and highs in the low 60s.

"Some steady and potentially heavy rain is possible across the East End," Bansen said.

The rest of the week alternates between sun and rain.

Tuesday should be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s before a chance of showers returns Wednesday. Thursday should be partly sunny again, and Friday is expected to have rain.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

This Garden City home is listed for $2,299,999. 1873 LI home topped with rooftop deck
A bald eagle at its nest in Centerport Eagles bring birders, ruffling residents' feathers
Riverhead Town officials have allocated funding in the Court officials say building needs Wi-Fi 
Suffolk County Legis. Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst). Pol hits horse trading, aide may have benefitted
Betty Huyler Gilles, an original member of the 'Fly Girls': History of female aviators has LI ties
Stir-fried cauliflower topped with cilantro is served at Northern Chinese eatery closes on LI