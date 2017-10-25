Fog and drizzle marked the start of the day Wednesday on Long Island, and there was a 50-50 chance of showers during the rest of the day, forecasters said.

A flash flood watch for Suffolk County was canceled just before 5 a.m. Wednesday. Some areas of Suffolk had gotten up to 3 inches of rain during torrential downpours that began Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

“Some of those storms were nasty in the overnight hours,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer said.

Earlier Tuesday, several motorists’ vehicles became trapped by floodwaters on one Deer Park road, authorities said. A caller reported at 9:11 p.m. that eight to 10 motorists were stuck on Long Island Avenue, inundated by heavy rain between Carlls Path and Commack Road, Suffolk police said. Most of the vehicles were moved by late night. Police said no one was injured.

There is a small craft advisory for ocean waters off the South Shore until 6 p.m. Thursday for gusty winds up to 25 knots and seas running 6 to 11 feet, the weather service said.

Showers could continue through Wednesday night and into Thursday, but Hammer said he expected there would some breaks of sun Wednesday for Nassau County and western Suffolk.

Friday and Saturday will be sunny, but rain could return Sunday, with showers on and off into Monday, the weather service said.

Temperatures this week will run from daytime highs in the 60s to nighttime lows in the low 40s to low 50s, the weather service said.