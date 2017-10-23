Dense fog covered areas of Long Island early Monday, but that was expected to give way to mostly cloudy skies later in the day, forecasters said.

Motorists were urged to “reduce speed and use low beam headlights” as the foggy conditions were expected into the morning, the National Weather Service said.

“The combination of increasing surface moisture, mainly clear skies and light to calm winds has resulted in the formation of fog across the area,” the weather service said in a statement. “Visibilities are generally ranging between 1/2 mile and 1 1/2 mile, although there is locally dense fog reducing visibilities to 1/4 mile.”

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman noted that “we’ll get a couple of hints of sunshine after 9 a.m.”

The high temperature will be in the low 70s Monday, but it will drop into the low 60s later in the week, the National Weather Service said.

Tuesday should also start out foggy, but winds start to gust and rain will begin Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday, the weather service said.

Gale force winds of between 34 to 47 knots are possible Tuesday for waters off the South Shore and for Long Island Sound, the weather service said.

On land, the weather service said wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are likely Tuesday into Tuesday night, and localized wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are possible — posing a risk of downed trees and power outages.

Rainfall will be about 1 1/2 to 3 inches across the region Tuesday into Wednesday, with localized swaths of 3 to 4 inches possible, the weather service said.

It should be mostly sunny Thursday and sunny Friday, the weather service said.