So, who’s up for chances of showers Friday, with temperatures rising to the low 50s?

On board with it or not, that’s what forecasters see for Long Island, as a warm front will be lifting to the north of the Island. That will be “allowing a south to southwesterly flow to set up,” which will deliver that warmer air, the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

Conditions will also be ripe for a 30 percent chance of showers through the day, which does not necessarily mean it will be showery from morning to evening – just that the possibility is there, said John Cristantello, weather service meteorologist in Upton.

Loading... Good Evening Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 40° Broken Clouds 44°/36° 44°/36° SEE FULL FORECAST

Temperatures around daybreak Friday are expected to be around 40 degrees, looking to head up to the low 50s for the afternoon.

Then, along comes “colder and drier air for the start of the weekend, the weather service said.

Saturday takes a step down to highs around 40, with afternoon rain or snow showers that had been in the forecast earlier, now expected to stay well to the south, Cristantello said.

Then, it’s back to the upper 30s for Sunday and Monday, which is President’s Day.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

And, seeing we’re halfway through February, here’s a look at this month’s weather highlights so far, as of day end Wednesday:

-Temperature, 2.2 degrees above normal;

-Precipitation, 0.11 inches above normal;

-Snow, a notable 2 inches that arrived Tuesday at MacArthur Airport in this mostly snow-free winter season.







