Showers and a possible thunderstorm are in the forecast Monday for Long Island.

The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for possible minor coastal flooding along southern Nassau County from 8 a.m. to noon, and there is a small craft advisory for ocean waters until noon Tuesday.

There was fog overnight, but the weather service canceled a fog advisory at 3:40 a.m.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said he saw “a little change in the weather pattern” coming, with temperatures dropping to near normal to slightly below normal.

Temperatures will reach into the upper 60s Monday, but will drop into the 50s for the rest of the workweek and then into the 40s for the start of the weekend on Saturday, the weather service said.

Saturday, Veterans Day, should be sunny, and Sunday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain and a high temperature of about 50 degrees, the weather service said.