A soggy and breezy end to the weekend is ahead for Long Island on Sunday.

A wind advisory is in effect until the evening as west winds blowing 20 to 30 mph, gusting up to 50 mph, could tumble trees and power lines and lead to scattered power outages, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service also issued a coastal flood statement for the South Shore bays of Nassau and Suffolk.

“There’s the potential for one to two feet above normal tides which could cause some coastal flooding at the normal high tide,” said Tim Morrin, a meteorologist with the weather service at Upton.

Morrin said that any rain amounts by 7 a.m. Sunday had been less than a half inch and added that by the end of the precipitation around midmorning there is expected to be only a half inch to six-tenths of an inch recorded anywhere on Long Island.

“If anything there could be puddles and minor ponding,” Morrin said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist said the start of the day on Sunday will be “deceiving” since there will be a warm start with some highs reaching 60 before temperatures take a sharp turn.

Hammer said temperatures are also expected to drop throughout the day and that there will be partial sun.

Forecasters said temperatures by the evening are expected to drop into the high 40s.

Morrin said the normal high at Islip is 52 and the normal low is 36.

Sunday night is expected to be breezy and cold with lows of around 33 predicted.

On Monday, sunshine will mix with some clouds throughout the cold day when highs will reach only around 45 and the low will be 35.

“It’ll be cold and breezy into Tuesday as well,” Hammer said.