It should be sunny Monday across Long Island with the temperature reaching a high near 50 degrees, but brisk winds will make it feel colder, forecasters said.

Winds will be northwest at 10 to 17 mph, gusting to near 30 mph, the National Weather Service said.

“With the winds, there will be a little bit of a chill like we had yesterday,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

There is a small craft advisory in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for ocean waters off the South Shore, for Long Island Sound east of New Haven and for Peconic and Gardiners bays.

Temperatures will dip to the mid-20s Monday night into Tuesday morning, then bounce back to a high of about 50 degrees later Tuesday, the weather service said.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday should be sunny, but rain could move in Thursday night into Friday morning, the weather service said.

Daytime temperatures through the rest of the week will reach a high of about 50 degrees, the weather service said.