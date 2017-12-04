It will be mostly sunny Monday on Long Island with a high temperature near 50 degrees and light winds, forecasters said.

There is a possibility of isolated, minor coastal flooding during the day Monday for Long Island Sound along northern Nassau and northwestern Suffolk, the National Weather Service said.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and showers are likely, beginning in the afternoon and continuing into Wednesday, according to the weather service.

The high temperature Tuesday will be in the upper 50s, but that will be drop to the mid-40s on Wednesday and Thursday and about 40 degrees on Friday, the weather service said.

Thursday should be mostly sunny, but rain moves in again Friday, and there is a chance of snow later in the day, the weather service said.

“Warmer and wet next few days and a cold front Wednesday afternoon will make it colder towards the weekend,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. “Tracking storm Friday, which can bring a rain and snow mixture.”