It will be mostly cloudy Monday on Long Island for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and temperatures will not rise above the freezing mark, forecasters said.

“We’re looking at cold weather out there today — dry weather, but cold,” News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

The 5 a.m. temperature was 18 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport, and the high for the day was expected to be about 30, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will be in the teens, creating wind chills that will make the temperature feel more like the single digits, Hoffman said.

High temperatures through the rest of the workweek will be in the low to mid-30s, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a chance of snow moving in during the day Tuesday, turning to a mix of rain and snow later in the day, the weather service said.

Snow is expected again Wednesday, mainly in the morning, followed by mostly sunny skies Thursday and sunshine all day Friday, the weather service said.