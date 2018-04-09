TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Cold now but spring temps coming

Possible snow early Tuesday but temperatures will be on the upswing later this week, forecasters say.

Partly sunny skies with highs in the 40s

Partly sunny skies with highs in the 40s on Long Island for Monday, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Long Islanders with spring fever are in for another dose of disappointment on Monday and Tuesday but change is in the air, forecasters say.

“A nice warm up coming our way,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. “By the end of the week temperatures will be above normal and parts of Long Island could approach 70 degrees.”

But for now get ready for more cold weather — and some possible snow early Tuesday, though there’s no accumulation expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Look for Monday to be partly sunny with winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph and highs near 43.

Expect cloudy skies overnight with a few showers toward Tuesday morning that may briefly mix with snow, Hoffman said.

The highest probability of snow is between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m., said Adrienne Leptich, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

Leptich said don’t expect snow accumulation, and any snow or rain/snow mix becomes all rain by midmorning.

Hoffman said Tuesday will also be cloudy with highs near 45 and lows near 31.

Leptich said the normal high at Long Island MacArthur Airport for this time of year is the mid-50s and the normal low 40.

“I think we’re going to be done with nights in the lower 30s,” in the days ahead, Leptich said.

“By the end of the week we’re going to be going into the 60s so it looks like the pattern is changing to be normal springtime,” Leptich said. “This looks like this could be it, but I don’t want to jinx us.”

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

