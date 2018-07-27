The muggy, showery workweek wraps up with patchy fog in some areas of Long Island early Friday morning, then a stretch of partly sunny skies, before chances of precipitation return later in the afternoon, forecasters said.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms pick up late afternoon, and though chances are low, Nassau County and western Suffolk could see any of those storms bring hail, damaging winds and flash flooding through Friday night, said John Murray, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.

Friday's temperatures are expected to head up to the mid-80s or so, feeling warmer thanks to continuing humidity.

Loading... Good Morning Currently few clouds today ISLIP, NY 75° Few Clouds 83°/72° 83°/72° SEE FULL FORECAST

The Island's ocean beaches have a high risk for rip currents from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Looking ahead, "most of the weekend is dry," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

Saturday could start out "a bit moist with leftover showers, but these should diminish during the day," the weather service said.

Partly sunny skies can be expected for the afternoon, Hoffman said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Temperatures and humidity will be similar to Friday's.

Then, you can put your money on Sunday for the weekend's better beach and outdoor activities day.

Look for sunny skies, highs in the mid-80s, a dip in the mugginess — and not one mention of precipitation.