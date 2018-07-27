TODAY'S PAPER
Showers, thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon, weather service says

You can put your money on Sunday for the weekend's better beach and outdoor activities day, according to the forecast.

Friday's temperatures are expected to head up to

By Patricia Kitchen patricia.kitchen@newsday.com
The muggy, showery workweek wraps up with patchy fog in some areas of Long Island early Friday morning, then a stretch of partly sunny skies, before chances of precipitation return later in the afternoon, forecasters said.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms pick up late afternoon, and though chances are low, Nassau County and western Suffolk could see any of those storms bring hail, damaging winds and flash flooding through Friday night, said John Murray, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.

Friday's temperatures are expected to head up to the mid-80s or so, feeling warmer thanks to continuing humidity.

The Island's ocean beaches have a high risk for rip currents from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Looking ahead, "most of the weekend is dry," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

Saturday could start out "a bit moist with leftover showers, but these should diminish during the day," the weather service said.

Partly sunny skies can be expected for the afternoon, Hoffman said.

Temperatures and humidity will be similar to Friday's.

Then, you can put your money on Sunday for the weekend's better beach and outdoor activities day.

Look for sunny skies, highs in the mid-80s, a dip in the mugginess — and not one mention of precipitation.

