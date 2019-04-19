TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
SEARCH
55° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island forecast: Shower chance Friday, heavy rain overnight

Forecasters say they expect around an inch of rain Saturday with "locally higher amounts possible," and there's a chance of thunderstorms.

The weather forecast for Friday.

The weather forecast for Friday. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Newsday Staff
Print

Friday's forecast for Long Island calls for patchy drizzle with a chance of showers before heavier rain likely moves in overnight lasting through Saturday afternoon.

A flash flood watch is in effect from 2 a.m. through 8 p.m. Saturday as excessive runoff is possible "which would lead to flooding of urban and poor drainage areas," the National Weather Service said in a statement. "In addition, smaller rivers and streams could overflow their banks."

Forecasters say they expect around an inch of rain Saturday with "locally higher amounts possible," and there's a chance of thunderstorms. Minor coastal flooding is also possible for the southern bays of western Long Island during times of high tide, forecasters said. 

Before the expected heavier rain moves in Saturday there's a chance of "hit-and-miss" showers on Friday, particularly in the afternoon, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

High temperatures on Friday and Saturday are expected to be in the low 60s.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Charles Gomes, general manager at Arooga's Grille House Revived village sets sights on going green
Susan Santasiero, left, and her partner, Stuart Eckhaus, Easter story: From living in a car to having a home
Scene of fatal crash Friday on Southern State DOT: Southern State reopens after fatal crash
Action figures at Chosen One Collectible Toys in Little action figures can be big business
Long Beach City Hall on Dec. 17, 2014. Long Beach bans intentional release of balloons
WAITING FOR PERMISSION NOTE --- LI baker to compete on Food Network series