Friday's forecast for Long Island calls for patchy drizzle with a chance of showers before heavier rain likely moves in overnight lasting through Saturday afternoon.

A flash flood watch is in effect from 2 a.m. through 8 p.m. Saturday as excessive runoff is possible "which would lead to flooding of urban and poor drainage areas," the National Weather Service said in a statement. "In addition, smaller rivers and streams could overflow their banks."

Forecasters say they expect around an inch of rain Saturday with "locally higher amounts possible," and there's a chance of thunderstorms. Minor coastal flooding is also possible for the southern bays of western Long Island during times of high tide, forecasters said.

Before the expected heavier rain moves in Saturday there's a chance of "hit-and-miss" showers on Friday, particularly in the afternoon, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

High temperatures on Friday and Saturday are expected to be in the low 60s.