Long Islanders can safely tuck away their umbrellas for a few days because Sunday will be the start of a dry, sunny and hot three-day run, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s high will be near 90 and will be sunny going into Monday, which will be a little cooler, with a high near 83, the weather service said.

Humidity will be low, weather service meteorologist Jay Engle said, but will start to creep back up midweek into the weekend.

Tuesday will remain mostly sunny, with a high near 86 but beginning Wednesday, there’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, bringing the high back to near 90 and being partly sunny, according to the weather service.

“Remnants of [Hurricane] Barry will go to the northwest and bring tropical-like air,” Engle said.

The chance of rain continues into Thursday, this time with a 40 percent chance of precipitation, a high near 87 and partly sunny.

The chance of rain disappears on the mostly sunny Friday to start off the weekend, coming in with a high near 87, according to the weather service.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms returns on Saturday, which will have a high back up near 90, the weather service said.