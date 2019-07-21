TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Morning
SEARCH
82° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Hot humid, with highs in the mid-90s

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com
Print

The oppressive heat will continue Sunday before a cool front brings rain and temperatures to the low 80s the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect through 9 p.m. Sunday, which has a high of 95 degrees, with heat index value up to 110, when considering humidity.

The National Weather Service warns that the extreme heat can quickly cause heat stress or heat stroke among at-risk populations who can’t stay cool.

The weather service issues an excessive heat warning when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it’s 105 degrees or hotter.

The weather service also issued an air quality alert because of the high level of ozone.

“Generally, when you get high pressure, it suppresses particulates closer to the ground,” said Melissa Di Spigna, NWS meteorologist. Ozone is one of them and “something that can be harmful to certain groups of people when it's inhaled,” she added.

But a cold front is going to move through later today, Di Spigna said, bringing rain that when passed, will “bring it back to seasonal values, closer to normal."

There’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night mainly before 11 p.m. and a flash flood warning will be in effect Monday afternoon into early Tuesday, with heavy showers and thunderstorms expected.

Monday’s high will drop to 82 degrees, the weather service said.

Showers remain likely on Tuesday and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, the NWS said. The high for Tuesday is 79.

Wednesday through Saturday is expected to be dry and sunny or mostly sunny, with highs between 82 and 84, the weather service said.

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Hempstead Village Mayor Don Ryan, right, presents a From London to LI: Hempsteads keep friendship
The sun rises over Jones Beach on Saturday. Jones Beach celebrates 90th birthday in August
The property at 523-531 Middle Neck Rd. once Building owner proposes apartments, retail space
CSEA Local 830 president Jerry Laricchiuta addresses a CSEA hits Nassau IG procedures in misconduct probe 
Long Island MacArthur Airport is seeking to build $1.5M in grants will prep MacArthur for major upgrades
Glen Cove has paid $55,471 in health insurance Records: 2 Glen Cove officials received retiree benefits
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search