The oppressive heat will continue Sunday before a cool front brings rain and temperatures to the low 80s the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect through 9 p.m. Sunday, which has a high of 95 degrees, with heat index value up to 110, when considering humidity.

The National Weather Service warns that the extreme heat can quickly cause heat stress or heat stroke among at-risk populations who can’t stay cool.

The weather service issues an excessive heat warning when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it’s 105 degrees or hotter.

The weather service also issued an air quality alert because of the high level of ozone.

“Generally, when you get high pressure, it suppresses particulates closer to the ground,” said Melissa Di Spigna, NWS meteorologist. Ozone is one of them and “something that can be harmful to certain groups of people when it's inhaled,” she added.

But a cold front is going to move through later today, Di Spigna said, bringing rain that when passed, will “bring it back to seasonal values, closer to normal."

There’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night mainly before 11 p.m. and a flash flood warning will be in effect Monday afternoon into early Tuesday, with heavy showers and thunderstorms expected.

Monday’s high will drop to 82 degrees, the weather service said.

Showers remain likely on Tuesday and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, the NWS said. The high for Tuesday is 79.

Wednesday through Saturday is expected to be dry and sunny or mostly sunny, with highs between 82 and 84, the weather service said.