Long Island weather: Tuesday is off to a mild start, highs to hit low 70s

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

One last bit of seasonal good news for Long Islanders, with Labor Day weekend approaching fast: Forecasters at the National Weather Service are calling for mostly sunny skies and moderate temperatures for the rest of the week, including Saturday and Sunday.

The temperature is hovering around 60 degrees early Tuesday and is expected to reach only into the low 70s by afternoon.

There's high humidity — 87 percent — but the UV Index is moderate, a very reasonable 5. There's a light breeze and a low risk of rip currents at South Shore beaches, the weather service said.

All in all, a perfect day to be outside.

Mostly cloudy skies and possible showers are on tap for Wednesday, according to News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. But sunny skies are in store for us Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday — with daily high temperatures in the low 80s and overnight temperatures dipping into the mid-60s.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for the South Shore.

As for Labor Day: Partly sunny skies are forecast, along with a few showers, with highs 75 to 80. 

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

