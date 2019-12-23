Forecast: Sunny, unseasonable warm Monday through Christmas Day

A high pressure system south of the tristate area will bring sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures Monday, with temperatures in the low 40s predicted for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures are expected to be right around 50 degrees Monday, forecasters said, with colder air and clouds, remnants of a recent Gulf Coast storm system, trapped to the south of us, thanks to that high-pressure system. The weather service is calling for a cold front from the north to pass through the area overnight, bringing a shift in the weather and causing temperatures to trend back around average both Tuesday and Wednesday, though sunny and mostly sunny skies remain.

That will be the case until Thursday night, when the weather service said a slight chance of rain and light snow is possible. There's also a chance of snow and rain on Friday before 10 a.m., with rain to follow. But, the chance is only about 30 percent, forecasters said.

Meanwhile, a small craft advisory is in effect for South Shore waters from Moriches Inlet east to Montauk Point. It will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday, the weather service said. "Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions," the advisory warned.

Winds of 10-20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots — or, roughly, 11.5-23 mph, with gusts nearing 30 mph — are expected, along with seas of 3-5 feet, the weather service said.

News 12 Long Island is calling for a high of about 51 degrees Monday with light winds and predicts temperatures will fall back to right around freezing overnight into Tuesday, when a high of about 43 degrees is expected.