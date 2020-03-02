We're headed back to the '50s Monday on Long Island, the National Weather Service said.

Maybe it's time for a little Frankie Lymon and The Teenagers.

Seriously, temperature pre-dawn Monday was hovering around 32 degrees, but the weather service said a high of around 55 is in store -- along with mostly sunny skies. Some areas could close in on 60 degrees, the weather service said. The Long Island record for March 2 is 60 degrees, set in 2017.

Of course, it's not all good news. There's light rain and showers in the forecast for Monday evening into Tuesday, before sunny skies return Wednesday, the weather service said. And, a small craft advisory is in effect from noon Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday for all South Shore waters.

Still, it's been a mild winter by most if not all historic standards and that doesn't appear to be changing any time soon.

Spring's just around the corner, as well, set to arrive at 11:50 p.m. March 19.