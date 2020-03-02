TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Forecast: Mostly sunny skies with high around 55

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
We're headed back to the '50s Monday on Long Island, the National Weather Service said.

Maybe it's time for a little Frankie Lymon and The Teenagers.

Seriously, temperature pre-dawn Monday was hovering around 32 degrees, but the weather service said a high of around 55 is in store -- along with mostly sunny skies. Some areas could close in on 60 degrees, the weather service said. The Long Island record for March 2 is 60 degrees, set in 2017.

Of course, it's not all good news. There's light rain and showers in the forecast for Monday evening into Tuesday, before sunny skies return Wednesday, the weather service said. And, a small craft advisory is in effect from noon Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday for all South Shore waters.

Still, it's been a mild winter by most if not all historic standards and that doesn't appear to be changing any time soon.

Spring's just around the corner, as well, set to arrive at 11:50 p.m. March 19.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

