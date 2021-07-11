TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Long Island forecast: Lots of clouds this week, with a chance of rain

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
The sun will have a hard time fighting through the clouds this week on Long Island with a chance of rain except Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday brings a 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m. on an otherwise mostly cloudy day with a high just under 80 degrees, the weather service said. The chance of precipitation grows to about 40% at night when the temperature drops to about 70.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday stands at 50% and some of those storms could produce heavy rain, forecasters said. The high is expected to stay in the lower 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday both bring a slight chance of rain with highs around 80 and 83 respectively with lows at night both days of about 70.

Thursday will be the week’s warmest day with a high about 86 under partly sunny skies with a nighttime low of 72.

Then rain is possible again both Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid- to upper-80s.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

