Long Island weather: Hot and humid, with heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m.

A heat advisory is in effect for Nassau

A heat advisory is in effect for Nassau and western Suffolk Monday with highs around 88, but it could feel like 100 with humidity, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Hazy, hot and humid. That's what's in store for Long Islanders to start the working week Monday, though forecasters at the National Weather Service warn that's only a general description of what's on tap.

Though highs are expected to be around 88 degrees, heat index values figure to push the so-called real-feel temperature closer to 100 — if not above, in some areas. There's a 30-percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, bringing heavy rain, with strong, gusty winds possible and a moderate risk of riptides and rip currents at South Shores beaches.

A heat advisory is in effect for Nassau County and western Suffolk. It will remain in effect until 8 p.m.

As of 5:30 a.m. temperatures were in the mid-70s in central Long Island, with lower temperatures along the South Shore and eastern Suffolk. However, the weather service said humidity was well into the 90-percent range and, coupled with the elevated heat index, OSHA, the Occupation Safety and Health Administration, recommends that if you're working outdoors you take "frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments." They're also advising to be alert to the possibility of heat stroke, which can occur quickly under such conditions.

The weather service warned: "Extreme heat can cause illness and death among at-risk population who cannot stay cool. The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure."

A heat advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95-99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, the weather service said, or 100-104 degrees for any length of time.

Though overnight lows are expected in the low 70s for the remainder of the week, the weather service is calling for highs in the mid-80s with the chance of thunderstorms possible not only Monday, but also Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with sunny skies on tap for Friday and the weekend.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

