Clear, sunny, comfortable and dry — those are some of the ways the National Weather Service in Islip describes Sunday's weather.

Perfect early summer conditions will help push the high to about 80, mirroring Saturday, but with less wind — from the west at 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday night should feel mostly clear and comfortable, with a low of 64, the weather service says.

ISLIP, NY 64° Clear 81°/62°

We should see much of the same on Monday, though rain might return late Monday night.

There is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, the weather service said. Yet that just might be the only rain for the rest of the workweek.

The sun should reappear on Wednesday, which looks mostly sunny, with a high around 81.