TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
64° Good Afternoon
NewsWeather

Long Island weather Sunday: Clear, sunny with highs near 80 

The weather forecast for Saturday.

The weather forecast for Saturday. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Clear, sunny, comfortable and dry — those are some of the ways the National Weather Service in Islip describes Sunday's weather.

Perfect early summer conditions will help push the high to about 80, mirroring Saturday, but with less wind — from the west at 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday night should feel mostly clear and comfortable, with a low of 64, the weather service says.

We should see much of the same on Monday, though rain might return late Monday night.

There is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, the weather service said. Yet that just might be the only rain for the rest of the workweek.

The sun should reappear on Wednesday, which looks mostly sunny, with a high around 81.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

A view of a Target store in Omaha, Officials: Meat recalled from 2 Targets in Suffolk
Runners trot by in the "Run Around the Thousands attend 4-mile run honoring a local hero
Homes off Southold Town Beach in Southold experience Feds eye surge barriers as locals ponder impacts
Holding her daughter Melissa's portrait, Marie Marchese and 'Fly high Mel': Teen car-crash victim laid to rest
Residents line up to receive water after strains Long Beach officials: No E. coli update until Monday
Police investigate the scene where a 55-year-old man Nassau police: Pedestrian struck, killed in Baldwin
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search