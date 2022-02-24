Frigid weather is back on our doorstep after a few days of mild, moderate temperatures that teased us with spring.

As a reminder that winter is still here, Long Islanders can expect snow Thursday night into Friday, though fortunately the storm system bringing all this bad weather is tracking north of the Island — meaning barely an inch or so of snow is predicted, while areas like northern New Jersey, Putnam, Rockland, Orange, and Westchester counties, and southern Connecticut will see three to six inches, the National Weather Service said.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Queens and the North Shore of Nassau and northwestern Suffolk from 10 p.m. Thursday through 1 p.m. Friday, the weather service said. Any accumulations of snow figure to be higher on the North Shore than on the South.

The weather service said Long Islanders can expect gathering clouds Thursday, then a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain Thursday evening extending into Friday. Highs in the upper 30s are expected both days.

Accumulation of 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible, though the weather service said accumulations likely will be barely more than 1 inch in most areas and could be even less. That could create hazardous travel conditions Thursday night and Friday, said the weather service, which warned that the Friday morning commute could be affected.

Plain rain is most likely near coastal areas, forecasters said.

"Uncertainty with precipitation-type transitions and timing," the weather service said, could lead to significantly differing amounts across Long Island. "If warmer air aloft moves quicker, then snow/sleet amounts will be reduced, but could introduce higher ice accretion amounts. If warmer air is slower, snow/sleet amounts could be higher, even at the coast, and could lead to less ice accretion."

At 5 a.m. Thursday there were mostly sub-freezing temperatures across Long Island, with a reading of 30 degrees in Melville.

That’s down from highs approaching 70 degrees in most areas on Wednesday, the weather service said.

Those temperatures will continue to drop into Friday and through Saturday night, and despite daytime temperatures briefly into the 40s on Sunday, will dip back into the teens Sunday night.