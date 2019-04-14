Sunday’s weather forecast predicts dreary conditions perfectly suited for staying in and tackling that spring cleaning.

Long Islanders can expect low visibility on the roads Sunday with a fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m. and a chance of light rain in the afternoon.

“We’re going to see that fog through most of the morning,” said Brian Ciemnecki a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

Temperatures today are expected to reach the lower 60s except for the East End where the high is only expected to reach the upper 50s, Ciemnecki said. Lows tonight could fall to the lower or mid-50s.

Rain is likely overnight, with a thunderstorm possible after 2 a.m., according to the weather service. The chance of rain is 90 percent tonight and Monday, with possible rainfall totals of a quarter to half an inch.

Rain is likely Monday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Monday’s high temperature is expected to reach the low 60s before falling to the upper 30s Monday night, according to the weather service.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s, except for the East End which may be in the lower 50s, Ciemnecki said. Thursday’s forecast calls for a high in the mid- to upper-50s and Friday’s calls for temperatures in the lower 60s or upper 50s.

“Normally we’re looking at temperatures right around 57 or so, we should be right around there,” Ciemnecki said.