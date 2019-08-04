Grab those umbrellas because this week is going to be wet.

Sunday kicks off several days of possible rain, starting with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. That slight chance of rain continues until 9 p.m., with a high near 85 and mostly sunny.

Monday during the day is expected to be dry with a high near 81, the weather service said, but the 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms returns Monday night, and Long Islanders should expect to see periods or rain on-and-off the rest of the week, NWS Meteorologist Faye Morrone said.

ISLIP, NY 78° Broken Clouds 88°/68°

“I wouldn’t say it’s going to rain the whole day any day this week,” Morrone said. “Mostly afternoon into the evening showers and thunderstorms.”

It’s hard to say when the rain will be heavy, she added.

“Some areas may see storms one day, others may see them another day,” she said.

Temperatures will be slightly higher than normal, which is about 82 degrees this time of year, Morrone said.

A chance of rain is predicted Tuesday through Friday, calling for showers and thunderstorms each day, with the highest chance coming on Wednesday, the weather service said. Highs will be in he low to mid-80s, the weather service said, and is expected to dry off for the weekend.

Saturday is predicted to be mostly sunny, dry, with a high near 79, the NWS said.