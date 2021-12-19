A light drizzle and mist will taper off by mid-Sunday morning on Long Island, giving way to partly sunny skies, chillier temperatures and a brisk wind, the National Weather Service said.

"It’s going to be a little blustery out there" said Dominic Ramunni, a meteorologist with the weather service's Upton office.

Winds of between 10 and 15 mph are expected, with gusts of up to 25 mph, making it feel colder than the high of the low 40s, he said. Temperatures will be roughly steady throughout the day, he said.

Sunday night, lows will dip to about 25 degrees on much of the Island, and the upper teens for parts of the East End, he said.

On Monday, winds will subside somewhat, with speeds of 5 to 10 mph and gusts of 15 mph, Ramunni said. Highs will be in the upper 30s, with sunny skies.

Lows Monday night will be around 30 on most of the Island and in the mid-20s on parts of the East End.

Look for continued dry conditions the rest of the week, with "a slight chance of precipitation" on Christmas Day, in the form of rain, Ramunni said.

Highs Tuesday through Thursday will be in the mid-40s, with lows about 30 and sunny skies all three days.

On Friday, Christmas Eve, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s, with lows in the mid-30s.

On Christmas Day, highs are expected to be in the upper 40s.