Heavy fog blanketed parts of Long Island early Friday and the rest of the day will likely be a mix of showers, thunderstorms, clouds and some sun, forecasters said.

A dense fog advisory is in effect Islandwide until 10 a.m. with visibility down to one-quarter mile in some places, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures should reach a high in the upper 70s and winds will be light, forecasters said.

“We will have some wet weather through early next week, but we will have some breaks of sunshine this afternoon,” News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Saturday looks like a repeat of Friday with the forecast calling for patchy morning fog, showers later in the day and temperatures hitting a high in the upper 70s.

Sunday should be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 60s and there is a 50-50 chance of rain Monday, according to the National Weather Service.