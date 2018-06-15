It will be partly sunny Friday on Long Island with light winds and temperatures hitting a high in the low 70s, forecasters said.

“During the midday hours we’ll see a bit more cloud cover, and a chance of a shower over the East End,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

At Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, the U.S. Open golf tournament’s second day should see mostly cloudy skies with a high near 70 and winds of 7 to 10 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently scattered clouds today ISLIP, NY 64° Scattered Clouds 74°/58° 74°/58° SEE FULL FORECAST

There is also a coastal flood advisory in effect from 9 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday for Southern Nassau, the weather service said.

There is no rain in the forecast for that area, but offshore winds and tides will combine to create the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas, the weather service said.

There could be some morning fog Saturday, but the weekend looks otherwise sunny and dry with temperatures hitting a high in the low 80s Saturday and near 90 degrees Sunday, the weather service said.