Long Island weather: 'More clouds than sunshine' Friday

It should be mostly cloudy Friday with temperatures

Photo Credit: Weather Underground

By William Murphy
It should be mostly cloudy Friday over Long Island with temperatures reaching a high in the mid-70s, forecasters said.

There were patchy areas of fog early, but those were expected to clear by 8 a.m., forecasters said.

“There will be breaks in the clouds around midday, but it will be more clouds than sunshine today,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

“Going into the weekend, we have a little wet weather coming our way,” Hoffman said.

Showers are likely early Saturday, and thunderstorms could also develop in the afternoon and continue into the night, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures will hit a high in the mid-70s Saturday and top out in the mid-80s Sunday, the weather service said.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon Sunday, the weather service said, and the forecast is for dry weather early next week.

By William Murphy

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

