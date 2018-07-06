Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday over Long Island and a flash flood watch is in effect until 4 p.m., forecasters said.

"The first round of showers is fizzling out as it comes toward us, west to east," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery, but he warned that later in the day, "watch out for some street flooding and heavy rain."

In the National Weather Service's flash flood watch, forecasters warned that "torrential downpours could impact the morning commute."

ISLIP, NY 77° Overcast 81°/62°

There is a high risk of rip currents at ocean-facing beaches, and the weather service said that swimmers should not go in the water unless lifeguards are on duty.

Temperatures will peak in the low to mid-80s Friday.

The weekend looks to be dry and sunny both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures reaching a high of about 80, the weather service said.

Temperatures inch up again next week into the mid- to upper 80s, the weather service said. The workweek also begins dry and sunny, but showers could move in Wednesday night into Thursday.