Long Island weather: Warm, "crystal clear" Friday

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Light winds, sunny skies and warmth are on tap again Friday for Long Island, forecasters said.

"A gorgeous day out there — dry and crystal clear," News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Saturday should be a repeat of Friday, but showers and thunderstorms could begin Saturday night and continue into Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures will hit a daytime high in the mid-80s Friday and into the middle of next week, the weather service said.

Ocean swells are likely to pose a moderate risk of rip currents at ocean-facing beaches through the weekend, the weather service said.

