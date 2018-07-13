Light winds, sunny skies and warmth are on tap again Friday for Long Island, forecasters said.

"A gorgeous day out there — dry and crystal clear," News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Saturday should be a repeat of Friday, but showers and thunderstorms could begin Saturday night and continue into Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

ISLIP, NY 61° Scattered Clouds

Temperatures will hit a daytime high in the mid-80s Friday and into the middle of next week, the weather service said.

Ocean swells are likely to pose a moderate risk of rip currents at ocean-facing beaches through the weekend, the weather service said.