Let’s all enjoy Friday’s weather, as Saturday night brings the potential for heavy rain, followed by showery and muggy conditions well into next week, forecasters said.

Friday should deliver sunny skies and low humidity with highs in the low 80s, forecasters said. Much of the day Saturday is expected to remain dry, but chances of rain increase toward the evening, the National Weather Service said.

“There is the potential for a heavy rainfall event Saturday night into Sunday morning,” the weather service said.

Though there’s still wiggle room as to the system’s track, as of early Friday morning it looked like the heaviest rain would be to the west of Long Island, which could still see 1 to 2 inches, said David Wally, a weather service meteorologist based in Upton.

“Some heavy rain potentially Saturday night into Sunday morning with strong, gusty winds,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

A hazardous weather statement from the weather service warned that “a few strong to possibly severe thunderstorms are possible, with a weak tornado not out of the question.”

Temperatures in the upper 70s were expected for Saturday, with increasing humidity, and look for highs in the low 80s for Sunday.

As for next week, we can expect muggy conditions, highs around the mid-80s and chances each day to see a period of scattered showers and thunderstorms, Wally said.