Long Island weather: 'Very humid,' chance of nighttime flooding

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Another warm, humid day is in store Friday for Long Island and wet weather is possible in the afternoon, forecasters said.

"It will be very similar to yesterday: very humid and warm with the chance of a spotty storm developing in the afternoon," News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. "We're still in that very warm, tropical, oppressive air mass."

There were thunderstorms before dawn along parts of the North Shore, particularly Wading River and Rocky Point, Hoffman said.

Temperatures will rise to the mid-80s and winds will be light at 10 to 15 mph during the day Friday, the National Weather Service said.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms late Friday and most of the day Saturday, and heavy rains could pose a slight chance of flooding Friday night and Saturday along South Shore coastal waters, the weather service said.

Sunday should be dry and sunny with temperatures reaching a high near 90 degrees, the weather service said. The first couple of days of next week should also be dry.

