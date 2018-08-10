Friday was shaping up as a great weather day, but rain is likely during the weekend and into the middle of next week, forecasters said.

Temperatures Friday will be in the upper 80s, skies will be sunny and there will be gentle winds of less than 10 mph, the National Weather Service said.

“We’ve got a beautiful day on the way with lots of sunshine,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin said.

Good Morning Currently few clouds today ISLIP, NY 69° Few Clouds 88°/74°

There is a 50-50 chance of showers and thunderstorms late Friday into early Saturday, and there is the potential for torrential rains of 1 to 2 inches an hour in Nassau County and western Suffolk County, the weather service said.

Areas of the South Shore of Nassau County could have localized minor flooding, the weather service said.

Both weekend days will be cloudy, when it’s not raining, and the temperatures will reach a high of about 80 degrees, the weather service said.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be cloudy, with a chance of rain each day, the weather service said.