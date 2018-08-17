Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
74° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Air quality alert on another hot day, chance of storms

The state has issued an air quality alert for all of the Island until 11 p.m. for elevated pollution levels that could pose a health risk for the elderly and other at-risk people.

A heat advisory is in effect Friday for

A heat advisory is in effect Friday for Nassau County as the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like the temperature is in the mid-90s during the day, forecasters said. Photo Credit: Newsday

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

A heat advisory is in effect Friday for Nassau County as the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like the temperature is in the mid-90s during the day, forecasters said.

“It will not be quite that hot in Suffolk, and we do run the chance of some storms that could run into tonight,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin said.

The Nassau heat advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. The state has issued an air quality alert for all of the Island until 11 p.m. for elevated pollution levels that could pose a health risk for the elderly and other at-risk people.

There is a chance of severe thunderstorms and flash flooding in the afternoon and evening for Nassau County and western Suffolk County, the National Weather Service said. Lesser storms are expected in eastern Suffolk, the weather service said.

The weather service advised of a moderate rip current risk for ocean beaches Friday. 

“The weekend is looking a little iffy at this point,” Cavlin said, as the forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday and showers Sunday.

Temperatures will hit a high in the upper 80s Saturday and the mid-70s Sunday, the weather service said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

More news

One of the Long island Mermaid Pod members Dive in to the lifestyle of an LI mermaid
Sea Level Map See if your area would be affected by rising sea levels
State Sens. Kenneth LaValle and John Flanagan listen University gets $25M for new engineering building
President Donald Trump speaks in Utica on Monday. Trump to attend Hamptons re-election fundraiser today
Alexcy Romero, the new superintendent of Fire Island Native NYer to lead Fire Island National Seashore
University at Albany student researchers Brennan Stutsrim, 21, Researchers measuring NYC pollution in LI air