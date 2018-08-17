A heat advisory is in effect Friday for Nassau County as the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like the temperature is in the mid-90s during the day, forecasters said.

“It will not be quite that hot in Suffolk, and we do run the chance of some storms that could run into tonight,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin said.

The Nassau heat advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. The state has issued an air quality alert for all of the Island until 11 p.m. for elevated pollution levels that could pose a health risk for the elderly and other at-risk people.

There is a chance of severe thunderstorms and flash flooding in the afternoon and evening for Nassau County and western Suffolk County, the National Weather Service said. Lesser storms are expected in eastern Suffolk, the weather service said.

The weather service advised of a moderate rip current risk for ocean beaches Friday.

“The weekend is looking a little iffy at this point,” Cavlin said, as the forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday and showers Sunday.

Temperatures will hit a high in the upper 80s Saturday and the mid-70s Sunday, the weather service said.