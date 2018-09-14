Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Long Island weather: Dangerously rough seas from Hurricane Florence

The Category 1 storm hitting the Carolinas on Friday is producing swells all the way to Long Island, meteorologists said.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s, falling into the lower to mid-60s Friday night. Photo Credit: Weather Underground

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Hurricane Florence, a Category 1 storm hitting the Carolinas on Friday, is churning up rough seas and dangerous rip currents for Long Island, forecasters said Friday.

“The swells coming from the storm are producing 7 to 9-foot waves,” said meteorologist David Stark of the National Weather Service’s Upton office.

A high rip current risk and high surf advisory remain in effect for the Island’s ocean beaches until Friday night, the weather service said, with beach erosion and flooding possible. There is also a small craft advisory for hazardous seas until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s, falling into the lower to mid-60s Friday night.

The waves are expected to be much lower on Saturday and Sunday, Stark said.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 80s on Saturday, with mid- to upper 70s highs across eastern Long Island.

"No rain in the forecast for the next three to four days,” Stark said. “Let’s enjoy the drier days.”

A chance of showers returns Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

That rain will be from the remnants of Florence, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. 

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

